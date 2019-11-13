Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,236 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 8,727.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPFF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,151. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67.

