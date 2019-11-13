Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.47% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRET. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000.

Shares of SRET opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

