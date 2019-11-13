GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Plans Dividend of $0.02

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) declared a dividend on Monday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

GSB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. 203,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,964. GlobalSCAPE has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Get GlobalSCAPE alerts:

About GlobalSCAPE

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for GlobalSCAPE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalSCAPE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.