goeasy (TSE:GSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.95

Shares of goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$64.95 and last traded at C$64.95, with a volume of 58299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $896.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.94, a quick ratio of 16.18 and a current ratio of 16.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.41.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$156.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that goeasy Ltd will post 5.2299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Company Profile (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

