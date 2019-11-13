Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,523 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.76. The stock had a trading volume of 66,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,761. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.75 and a 52 week high of $231.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.71.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

