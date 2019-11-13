Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,485 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 202.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,254,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,617,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $171,936.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 673,027 shares of company stock worth $12,352,973. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

