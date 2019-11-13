Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,534.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,366. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

FNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 97,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $4,201,433.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,237,615.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 120,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $5,201,734.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,865 shares in the company, valued at $19,062,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648,213 shares of company stock worth $28,390,825 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

