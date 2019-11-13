Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $968,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 5.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

GOL opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -111.14 and a beta of -0.11. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $23.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

