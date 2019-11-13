Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 2.8% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 204.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 602,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after buying an additional 56,646 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 411,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 44,715 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 191,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.48. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,444. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $29.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33.

