Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stake Cut by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,467 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 343.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

GSLC stock opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.