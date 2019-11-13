Goldman Sachs Group Cuts The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target to GBX 670

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 670 ($8.75) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGE. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 673.13 ($8.80).

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 734.20 ($9.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 697.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 729.77. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 491.30 ($6.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 826 ($10.79). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.89.

In other news, insider Jonathan Bewes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 680 ($8.89) per share, with a total value of £68,000 ($88,854.04).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

