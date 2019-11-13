Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.99 and last traded at C$5.00, 700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

The company has a market cap of $42.20 million and a PE ratio of 14.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.48.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$130.59 million for the quarter.

Goodfellow Company Profile (TSE:GDL)

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products.

