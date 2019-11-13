Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Announces Earnings Results

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GOSS traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. 633,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,222. The company has a quick ratio of 17.80, a current ratio of 17.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $25.06.

In other Gossamer Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 183,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $4,032,009.72. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 40,821 shares of company stock worth $275,497 and have sold 450,000 shares worth $9,668,719. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

