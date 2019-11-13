Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

GOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.80, a current ratio of 17.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 183,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $4,032,009.72. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 10,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,821 shares of company stock worth $275,497 and sold 450,000 shares worth $9,668,719. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

