Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $1.01. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 2,985,100 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp bought 440,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $590,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,361,486 shares in the company, valued at $102,324,391.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Smith bought 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,500 shares in the company, valued at $316,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 818,300 shares of company stock worth $1,038,798 over the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on GTE. Scotiabank cut Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 target price on Gran Tierra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,719,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 176,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 77,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,477,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 258,800 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 173,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 47,247 shares during the period.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

