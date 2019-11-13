Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.41

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$67.41 and last traded at C$67.38, with a volume of 91941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRT.UN shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.77. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

