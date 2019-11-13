Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $54,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 69,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,480,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.99. The company had a trading volume of 170,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,105. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.50. The company has a market cap of $243.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,842,582 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

