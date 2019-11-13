Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $12,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $53,733,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $42,053,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 542.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 82,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth about $26,274,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 27.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $408.91. 4,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,195. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $260.03 and a 52-week high of $441.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $412.01 and its 200-day moving average is $385.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $480.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $934,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.67, for a total transaction of $827,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,403.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,956 shares of company stock valued at $11,446,181. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

