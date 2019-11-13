Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $46.79 Million Stock Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,207,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 72,513 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $46,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.7% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 551,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 5.5% during the third quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 398,680 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth approximately $27,803,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 71.4% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 871,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 363,058 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth approximately $35,345,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,370.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.32. 109,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,677. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -279.06, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.32.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

