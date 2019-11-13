Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 194,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,975,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 57,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 25.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 465,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,218,000 after buying an additional 94,373 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 70.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 18.5% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.3% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of ASH stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $77.60. 13,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,028. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $83.36.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

