Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.46

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.46 and traded as high as $32.85. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 100,862 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWO. TD Securities raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 12.29.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

