Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCBC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $233.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. Greene County Bancorp has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $34.68.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, CEO Donald E. Gibson acquired 1,000 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $45,648 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.