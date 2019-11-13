GridCoin (GRC) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $223.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, Poloniex and Trade By Trade.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

