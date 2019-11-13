Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GRPN. DA Davidson set a $5.00 price target on shares of Groupon and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush set a $3.50 price target on shares of Groupon and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Groupon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.70.

NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 3,501,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,016. Groupon has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.71 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Groupon’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 1,594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,637 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

