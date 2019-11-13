GRUPO CARSO S A/S (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.53

Shares of GRUPO CARSO S A/S (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.87.

GRUPO CARSO S A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPOVY)

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in infrastructure, construction, and energy sectors. The company operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, and Infrastructure and Construction divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumer division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, and electronic and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, and Saks Fifth Avenue brand names.

