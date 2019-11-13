GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Posts Earnings Results

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.

Shares of NYSE GTT traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,184. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. GTT Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

In related news, CFO Michael Sicoli bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $41,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 389,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,951.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Conifer Management, L.L.C. bought 53,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $420,872.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 790,323 shares of company stock worth $6,460,973 and sold 36,063 shares worth $271,420. 40.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of GTT Communications from $42.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GTT Communications from $37.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

