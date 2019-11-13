GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Short Interest Update

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 622,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $109.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.60. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWPH shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.18.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $70,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,740 shares in the company, valued at $961,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 322.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

