GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,040 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 6,608.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,753 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised Nike from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,433. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $96.87. The company has a market cap of $140.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $240,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $547,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,445 shares of company stock worth $40,260,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

