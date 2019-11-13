GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 695 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 695 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,121 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 36,627 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LVS traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $62.36. The company had a trading volume of 83,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 92.77%.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Argus lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.22.

In other news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $71,484.80. Also, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,010,686.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

