GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,656,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3,887.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 170,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 166,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $91.13. 510,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,127,992. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $94.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 2,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $779,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,118 shares of company stock worth $1,477,392 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.22.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.