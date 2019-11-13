GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,366 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after purchasing an additional 272,134 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $8,860,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Knight Equity initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $39.00 price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $58,091.04. Insiders sold 129,034 shares of company stock worth $4,951,289 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 30,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,042. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

