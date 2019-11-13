GW&K Investment Management LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.91. 248,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,767,040. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $298.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.23.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $16,712,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 62,930 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $7,550,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,645,966 shares of company stock worth $202,229,770 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

