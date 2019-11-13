GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 9,997 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,997 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.72% of Luxfer worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of Luxfer stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.12. 1,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a positive return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

