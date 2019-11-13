Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 237.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 77.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 996,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,545. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.81.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

