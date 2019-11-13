Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Boosted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,496 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,924,328 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after buying an additional 322,788 shares during the period. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 107,931 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

In other news, Director William E. Albrecht bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 220,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,989,209. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.41. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

