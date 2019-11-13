Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Lifted by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,178 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 13.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 113,176 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 5.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 27.6% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 157,505 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.3% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 88,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, Director William E. Albrecht acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.80. 1,802,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,989,209. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

