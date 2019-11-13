Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 140,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,738. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

