Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.72

Hamborner Reit AG (ETR:HAB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €9.72 ($11.31) and last traded at €9.68 ($11.26), with a volume of 2820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €9.71 ($11.29).

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAB. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Hamborner Reit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on Hamborner Reit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Hamborner Reit alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $773.26 million and a PE ratio of 39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of €9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.29.

About Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB)

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.