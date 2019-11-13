Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Insider Sells $85,054.32 in Stock

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $85,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE HWC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.12. 440,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06. Hancock Whitney Corp has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,621,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,337 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,128,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 55.9% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,650,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,183,000 after purchasing an additional 950,909 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,994,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,889,000 after purchasing an additional 152,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,101,000 after purchasing an additional 206,589 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWC. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $41.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

