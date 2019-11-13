Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 327 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.41. 227,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $185.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.