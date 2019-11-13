Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $1,633,955.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,258 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total transaction of $290,582.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,093.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,917 shares of company stock worth $41,463,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BR. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.08. 205,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,633. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.34 and a twelve month high of $136.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

