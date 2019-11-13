Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 686,771 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,127,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,054,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 102,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 356,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,710,000 after purchasing an additional 95,141 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Equinix from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equinix from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.90.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.80, for a total transaction of $69,415.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,364.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.57, for a total value of $1,076,922.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,431.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,462 shares of company stock worth $3,041,825. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $8.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $539.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,456. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $335.29 and a 12 month high of $609.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $565.11 and its 200 day moving average is $526.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.