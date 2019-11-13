Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 2,110 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in American Express by 212,845.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 1,759.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $859,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,148 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $732,621,000 after purchasing an additional 85,419 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Express by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $704,392,000 after purchasing an additional 319,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.96.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,039,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.30. 1,024,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.56. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.