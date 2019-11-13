Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,630 Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $165.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.57.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $232,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,700.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,736,811.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,009 shares of company stock worth $5,081,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,350. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day moving average is $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.