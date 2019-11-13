Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 4,696 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,630 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,937,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,838,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,270,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,876,000 after acquiring an additional 171,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,889,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,013,000 after acquiring an additional 153,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,384 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.72. 3,431,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,920,883. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $44.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

