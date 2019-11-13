Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Purchased by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,274 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Harmonic worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Harmonic by 308,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIT opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $724.55 million, a PE ratio of 274.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. Harmonic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmonic from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

