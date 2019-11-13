Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Director Purchases $15,372.00 in Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Director Bertrand Loy purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $15,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bertrand Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Bertrand Loy purchased 12,855 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,294.45.

On Friday, November 8th, Bertrand Loy purchased 6,616 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $17,466.24.

On Friday, September 13th, Bertrand Loy purchased 7,372 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,926.92.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Bertrand Loy purchased 15,590 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,925.90.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 295,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,833. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $104.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

HBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 1,164.5% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,117,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,052 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 36.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 281,293 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

