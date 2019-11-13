Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 1,948 Shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 36,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN alerts:

NYSEARCA:BDCS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. 4,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,324. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $20.50.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS).

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.