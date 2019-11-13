Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $5.13 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 2.6% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 31,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,361,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,542,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,449. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $216.97 and a 1-year high of $278.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.647 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.