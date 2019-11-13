Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 2,214 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SSO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.54. 113,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,180. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.96. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $81.39 and a one year high of $139.42.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

